Public hearing on Chemours permit change that could increase toxic emissions set for 9/12

The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal &...
The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions. (PRNewsfoto/The Chemours Company)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chemours is seeking a permit modification from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection that could allow them to increase emissions from their Washington Works plant.

Chemours submitted a request earlier this year to amend their permit from the state regulating air emissions from their Washington Works Plant.

An assessment from the DEP says the requested change would result in higher emissions from the plant, including higher emissions of carbon monoxide and other potentially harmful pollutants.

The DEP has set a virtual public hearing for the public to ask questions and comment on the potential change. The public hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 12. You can register at the DEP’s website before 5:00 on Sept. 12. More information about the permit change request can also be found at the registration link.

