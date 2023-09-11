Sweetapple Farm just days away from opening for the season

Sweet Apple Farm is preparing to open for the 2023 season.
Sweet Apple Farm is preparing to open for the 2023 season.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sweet Apple Farm is preparing to open for the season.

They are trying to keep new traditions while also bringing new, fun twists this year.

They have added a new basketball activity, mazes, gardens and more to enhance the experience.

One of their most popular attractions, the corn maze, has some fun games that people can play while going through the maze.

“The corn maze games we have three of them. One is called who stole the hens eggs. The second one is the 30 question sign where you go around and solve the signs and then they’ll give you directions on the maze that takes about an hour and then the short path, the pink path is already marked,” said Shelly Stollar.

If you are interested in finding a schedule for the events or more you can visit their website here.

