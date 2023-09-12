11-year-old boy prepares for 3rd heart surgery

By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy in Minnesota is preparing to have his third open heart surgery since he was born.

Isaac Douglas’ doctors might describe his existence as a medical miracle. They told his mother Tasha Douglas he would likely die in utero or shortly after birth.

“I was told I was going to miscarriage at the beginning of the pregnancy,” Douglas said.

Pre-natal testing confirmed Isaac would have some heart problems, and he was later diagnosed with DiGeorge syndrome at just days old.

DiGeorge syndrome is a random genetic mutation where a person is missing a portion of the 22nd chromosome, according to the Mayo clinic.

As an infant, Isaac needed a feeding tube. He also had a stroke at just two weeks old and was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“It was a lot. I think for a long time I was in shock with everything to be honest,” Douglas said.

Because of his condition, Issac’s artery from his heart to his lungs didn’t fully develop.

“Unfortunately, as time went on, they noticed the vessels were pinching shut,” Douglas said. “We were told he wouldn’t actually make it to one because they couldn’t proceed with any form of surgery. They said the world’s smallest needle couldn’t do anything to those vessels because of how small they were.”

Issac needed heart surgery from a specialist in California at just one month old.

“I just watched him get bluer and bluer every day,” Douglas recalled. “It finally got to the point where they transferred him down there and he did have the surgery.”

The first surgery was known as prep for a second surgery, which he had in California within the same year.

Douglas said the second surgery was the full repair where surgeons put in a conduit so blood would flow easier from his heart to his lungs.

As part of DiGeorge syndrome, Isaac has low calcium, a weakened immune system and autism.

Isaac is currently non-verbal and uses a device to communicate. Now, several years after his initial surgeries, he needs another one. However, where and when is still up in the air.

“The hardest part has been the not knowing what the direct plan is,” Douglas said.

Despite all the medical complications and life changes, the family remains hopeful. While Isaac’s health and heart struggle physically, the soul within the four chambers needs no mending.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
Norma Eileen Theobald Binegar (Stormy)
Obituary: Binegar, Norma Eileen Theobald (Stormy)
Obituary: Riggs, Gale

Latest News

The meeting is at 7pm on Thursday Sept. 14, 2023
The Civil War Round Table of the MOV will host expert on Battle of Port Royal
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for season
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades