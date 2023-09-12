Civil War Round Table examines the Battle of Port Royal’s historical significance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s mission is to educate, commemorate and encourage public interest in the American Civil War.

The group does this with meetings featuring authors and other experts that talk about the rich history.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, a guest speaker from South Carolina will be talking about the Battle of Port Royal. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History. The event is free and the public is welcome to attend. Light refreshments, including samples of Gullah Geechee foods, will be served. See https://www.cwrtmov.org/copy-of-education-calendar

Scott Britton, a co-founder and former president of the CWRT, explained why the Battle of Port Royal is an important topic the group wants to cover.

“It’s a really early battle in the Civil War. It’s in November of 1860... It’s a battle that happens between Savannah, GA, and Charleston, so it’s part of the original battle and Fort Sumter, and trying to recapture that city and Charleston. So, it’s a big part of the the recapturing of the of the South.

Leight Murray, the current president of the CWRT, and Britton said the guest speaker, Victoria Smalls is an expect in Beufort, SC.

“Victoria Smalls is a Gullah Geechee native of St. Helena Island, South Carolina and serves as Executive Director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, N.H.A., Beaufort, South Carolina,” said Murray.

Her continued saying,

“Ms. Smalls role as Executive Director is to collaborate with local, national and international communities and partners to protect, preserve, interpret the history, traditional cultural practices, heritage sites and natural resources of the Gullah Geechee people who reside across the 12,000 square mile National Heritage Area in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.”

The CWRT will host a South Carolina Seat of the Rebellion Field Trip to Camden, Charleston, Beaufort and Cowpens, South Carolina, on November 8 - 12, 2023.

To learn more you can go to https://www.cwrtmov.org/field-trips and https://www.cwrtmov.org/historical-markers

