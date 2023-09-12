CORRECTION: Public meeting set to discuss DuPont permit change at Washington Works plant

correction: This article was originally published with the statement that Chemours is seeking a permit modification from the W.Va. Department of Environmental Protection relating to their Washington Works plant. DuPont Specialty Products is seeking the permit modification, not Chemours. DuPont is a tenant at the Washington Works plant that Chemours owns. The article has been corrected to amend the inaccuracy.

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - DuPont Specialty Products is seeking a permit modification from the W.Va. Department of Environmental Protection that could allow for increased emissions from the Washington Works plant if approved.

DuPont Specialty Products submitted a request earlier this year to amend their permit from the state regulating air emissions from the Washington Works Plant, where DuPont is a tenant.

An assessment from DEP says the requested change could result in higher emissions from the plant, including higher emissions of carbon monoxide and other pollutants.

DEP has set a virtual public meeting on Sept. 12 at 6:00 p.m. for the public to ask questions about and comment on the potential change. Members of the public can register for the public meeting at the DEP website and find additional information, including copies of the permit modification application and the DEP assessment.

