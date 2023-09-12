Marietta city school district prepares for school route improvements

The Marietta City School district is receiving funding for safer routes for students who walk or ride their bike to school.
More than $9.8 million was awarded to 45 student safety projects across Ohio.
More than $9.8 million was awarded to 45 student safety projects across Ohio.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta city school officials met with Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher to discuss plans for the $390,000 safety grant.

The Safe Routes to School grant will allow the district to improve pedestrian crossing facilities and replace and widen sidewalks on Muskingum Drive and Fourth Street.

It will also help fund bike ramps on Glendale Road.

Mayor Schlicher says it will take time for the changes to take place.

“These grants take a while to get then it takes a while to implement them. The construction date should be the summer of 2025 in preparation for school going back into session. Again, with the city, the school district and input from the public; we are just excited to make these improvements for the betterment of the community.”

More than $9.8 million was awarded to 45 student safety projects across Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
Norma Eileen Theobald Binegar (Stormy)
Obituary: Binegar, Norma Eileen Theobald (Stormy)
Obituary: Riggs, Gale

Latest News

The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women’s Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed...
Mayor’s Cup Pickleball tournament returns to City Park this weekend
The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women’s Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed...
Mayor's Cup Pickleball Tournament returns to City Park in Parkersburg this weekend!
Shown (left to right) Second-year respiratory therapy student Zoe Arnold getting trained on the...
WSCC first to receive newest ventilator technology
A view of downtown Parkersburg, W.Va.
W.Va. has best tourism year ever