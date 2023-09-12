Marietta city school district prepares for school route improvements

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta city school officials met with Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher to discuss plans for the $390,000 safety grant.

The Safe Routes to School grant will allow the district to improve pedestrian crossing facilities and replace and widen sidewalks on Muskingum Drive and Fourth Street.

It will also help fund bike ramps on Glendale Road.

Mayor Schlicher says it will take time for the changes to take place.

“These grants take a while to get then it takes a while to implement them. The construction date should be the summer of 2025 in preparation for school going back into session. Again, with the city, the school district and input from the public; we are just excited to make these improvements for the betterment of the community.”

More than $9.8 million was awarded to 45 student safety projects across Ohio.

