Marietta community foundation opens laundromat library in Beverly

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation opened its second Laundromat Library in Washington County.

Following a successful pilot of the Laundromat Library on Pike Street in Marietta, a second of its kind has been established on Ullman Street in Beverly.

The foundation program allows children to take or borrow from laundromats in Washington County.

The books for each library are supplied by the UPS Store of Marietta.

Courtney Wentz of the community foundation says the program is a continuation of their literacy efforts in the county.

“We’ve heard some much good feedback. I go and talk to the people working at the laundromat and they are always saying the kids love these books, they can’t get enough. They are always like ‘I can take this home’ and they are just so excited. So, we are really happy to bring this to another part of Washington County.”

Laundromats willing to host a library are asked to contact Marietta Community Foundation at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.

