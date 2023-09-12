Marietta community foundation opens laundromat library in Beverly

The foundation program allows children to take or borrow from laundromats in Washington County.
The books for each library are supplied by the UPS Store of Marietta.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation opened its second Laundromat Library in Washington County.

Following a successful pilot of the Laundromat Library on Pike Street in Marietta, a second of its kind has been established on Ullman Street in Beverly.

The foundation program allows children to take or borrow from laundromats in Washington County.

The books for each library are supplied by the UPS Store of Marietta.

Courtney Wentz of the community foundation says the program is a continuation of their literacy efforts in the county.

“We’ve heard some much good feedback. I go and talk to the people working at the laundromat and they are always saying the kids love these books, they can’t get enough. They are always like ‘I can take this home’ and they are just so excited. So, we are really happy to bring this to another part of Washington County.”

Laundromats willing to host a library are asked to contact Marietta Community Foundation at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
Norma Eileen Theobald Binegar (Stormy)
Obituary: Binegar, Norma Eileen Theobald (Stormy)
Obituary: Riggs, Gale

Latest News

The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women’s Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed...
Mayor’s Cup Pickleball tournament returns to City Park this weekend
The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women’s Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed...
Mayor's Cup Pickleball Tournament returns to City Park in Parkersburg this weekend!
More than $9.8 million was awarded to 45 student safety projects across Ohio.
Marietta city school district prepares for school route improvements
Shown (left to right) Second-year respiratory therapy student Zoe Arnold getting trained on the...
WSCC first to receive newest ventilator technology