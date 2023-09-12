Mayor’s Cup Pickleball tournament returns to City Park this weekend

The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women's Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed by the Men's Doubles matches.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mayor’s Cup Pickleball tournament returns to City Park in Parkersburg on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17!

The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women’s Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed by the Men’s Doubles matches. Tournament play on September 17th will include Mixed Doubles starting at 1:00 p.m.

All play levels (beginning, intermediate and advanced) are welcome to participate in this round-robin tournament.

Minimum age to participate is 15 years old and the cost to play is $20 per person and $5 per person to add the Mixed Doubles event.

On tournament day, participants will need to be checked into their event 30 minutes before the start time.

To register for the Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Tournament, call (304) 485-5585 or stop in at the YMCA of Parkersburg.

Deadline to register is September 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Registration & payment can also be sent via mail to 1800 30th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

