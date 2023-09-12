Mid-Ohio Valley remembers 9/11, 22 years later

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 22 years later, the Mid-Ohio Valley is remembering the deadliest terrorist attack in American history and how it changed the nation.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg held a remembrance ceremony.

Several student veterans spoke and provided invocations, and a faculty member sang the national anthem.

The keynote speaker was Navy veteran and Red Cross volunteer Mark Beecher.

Beecher provided his perspective as a veteran and gave some unique observations based on on his work with the Red Cross.

“In the days following 9/11, the country’s blood banks collected 600,000 more units of blood than they would’ve otherwise received at a normal time,” Beecher said.

The ceremony ended with the ringing of the college bell for each year since the attacks.

At Parkersburg High School, flags flew at half mast and students and community members attended a ceremony early in the morning.

Principal Kenny DeMoss said 9/11 has extra emotional weight at PHS because an alumnus passed away during the attacks.

“You know, we’ve paid homage or honored those that lost their lives that day, specifically because we lost one of our very own,” Demoss said. “Mary Lou Hague was on the 89th floor I think of one of the towers when the plane hit, and so, it’s very unique to have someone from your local community be involved in such a tragedy.”

Marietta College dedicated a spot on its campus to a 9/11 memorial display of flags representing every nation that lost a life in the attacks.

Jonathan White, the president of the college’s Student Veterans of America Chapter, said it’s important to remember the non-American lives lost at the World Trade Center along with the American ones.

“It’s important to recognize the non-Americans that was there because they were also a part of our society too being that it was a World Trade Center, so it wasn’t just American lives that was lost during this time,” White said. “There are international lives that was involved as well.”

Marietta College Student Body President Miranda Cipro said it’s important to keep having dynamic conversations about the lives lost and sacrificed during and in the aftermath of the attacks,

“It’s important to engage in these discussions about the heroic men and women that gave their time as first responders, but also that lost their lives,” Cipro said. “It’s important to remember them.”

