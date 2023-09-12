Obituary: Beckner, Thomas Monroe

Thomas Monroe Beckner, 68 of Walker, passed away September 11, 2023 at Select Specialties Hospital (Mon General) in Morgantown, after an extended illness. He was born November 30, 1954 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Paul M. and Bessie Reese Beckner.

Tom was a member of the Teamsters Local 175 and was retired from DuPont Construction with 36 years of service. He graduated from Wirt County High School Class of 1973 and was active in FFA. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting.

Tom was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Parkersburg. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and lived each day to do the Lord’s will and to be a blessing to others. He had a passion for collecting recipes and trying them out-especially hot dog sauce recipes. He was always looking for that “perfect one”. Tom loved to plan, cook and host many family dinners and gatherings. He had a secret ingredient he loved to incorporate into many dishes, Ramps.

Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years (10-6-1979), Marilyn Elizabeth Pysell Beckner, siblings: Steven Beckner (Tina) of Newark and Becky Johnson (Tim) of Parkersburg, mother-in-law Ruth Pysell Haught of Fairmont, brothers-in-law: Walter Pysell Jr of Grafton and Steven Pysell (Stephanie) of Grafton and sister-in-law Rachel Pysell Tallhamer (Rex) of Smithville.

He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews including: Arielle Shuttleworth (Jamie), Brendan Pysell, Emily Shuttleworth, Laura Pysell Kennedy (Stephen), Blake Kennedy, Eden Kennedy, Katie Pysell Carpenter (Mark), Mitchel Tallhamer (Nicole), Cooper, Shelby and Cameron Tallhamer, Curtis Tallhamer (Chelsie), Miles, Gracie, Maxwell, Adeline and Hannah Tallhamer and Stanley Beckner (Brittany).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Angela Dawn Becknerand father-in-law Walter C. Pysell Sr.

Funeral services will be Friday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Keith Hostutler officiating. Interment will follow at the Beckner Cemetery, Cisco, WV. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8PM and one hour prior to services.

A special thank you to the Doctors, nurses and caring staff of Select Specialties Hospital who provided great comfort and care for Tom (and Marilyn) during the months of their extended stay.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wirt County Emergency Squad PO Box 448 Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

