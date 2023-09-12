Obituary: Bennett, Leslie L

Leslie L Bennett, 75, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2023. He was born July 24, 1948, a son to the late Reo C. and Zella M Bennett (Vest). Les was a graduate of Glenville State College and also received a Master of Arts degree from West Virginia University. Les served in the Navy as well as the National Security Agency before becoming a professor of English. Les taught at WVU-P for 36 years, and was a long time member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. Les was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, especially with his family and friends at the Cranberry River.

Surviving Les are his children Jenny Phillips (Christopher), Sara Todd (Andy), and William Bennett; grandchildren Ben and Carly Phillips; brother Blaine Bennett; sister Ellen Harrah, and sister-in-law Janice (Kenneth) Rowan

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Penny Sue Bennett (Atkinson)Services for Les will be held Friday, September 15, at 1 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday.

Burial will immediately follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Housecalls Hospice for their tremendous care of Les.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

