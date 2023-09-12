Obituary: Boone, Judith Kay (Judy)

Judith Kay Boone (Judy), 70, of Elizabeth, WV passed away on September 9, 2023. Judy was born in Beckley, WV to Robert and Lucy Eary on March 17, 1953.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lucy Eary and by her husband Rex Boone.

Judy is survived by her children Matt Bradley, Sonja Sims(Ryan), and Tonja Carouthers(Chuck).

Grandchildren Daryn Crosby, Kolton Crosby, Anaston Carouthers, and Kenzi Carouthers.

Judy enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing with her dog Petey and spending time with her family and friends.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

