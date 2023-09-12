Obituary: Holbert, Melvin John

Melvin John Holbert , 90, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2023 at Ellison Assisted Living in Marietta.

He was born May 13, 1933, in Sandyville, WV a son of the late Levi Warren and Manila Odessa Sprinkle Holbert.

Melvin had worked as a computer technician representative and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany. He had attended Belpre Heights Methodist Church and was a member of the Civitan Club in Belpre. He enjoyed bowling and playing bingo.

He is survived by his son John Holbert Jr. of Walled Lake, MI; daughter Tina Gray (Jeff) of Winchester, KY; 5 grandchildren Karah, Erika, Adam and Kellie Holbert and Conner Gray; sisters Ruth Ann Morehead, Ellen Fay Clark and Doris Brady; brothers Dean Holbert (Jewell) and Robert Holbert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Karoline Magdeline Holbert and his brothers James, Kenneth, Darrel, Donald and Paul Holbert.

Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery in Hockingport. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12-2pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

