Obituary: Mills, Janet Marie

Janet Marie Mills, 75, of Parkersburg passed away September 10, 2023, at  Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 16, 1948, a daughter to the late Dale and Virginia Church (Black). Janet worked for many years as a Supervisor at Nashua Photo. In her free time, Janet enjoyed gardening and taking care of her cockatiels.

Surviving Janet is her son, Geoff Mills, and his wife Stephanie

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Gary Lee Mills.

As per Janet’s wishes, her body has been donated to the WVU Gift Registry.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

