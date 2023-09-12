Obituary: Powell, Donna Lee

Donna Lee Powell
Donna Lee Powell(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 12, 2023
Donna Lee Powell, 83, of Belpre, passed away September 11, 2023, at the Sunnyslope nursing home in Bowerston, OH.  She was born November 13, 1939, in Waterford, OH, a daughter of the late Floyd Lester and Lena Elis Fisher.

Donna had worked for Elkem. She attended the Little Hocking Church of Christ. Donna loved her dogs.

She is survived by her sons Timothy A. Wamer (Karen) of NC and Jeff Wamer (Tammy) of Ravenswood, WV; her daughter Debbie Clark of Vienna; 2 brothers Raymond and Rodney Fisher; 7 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents,  she was preceded in death by her husband Randall H. Powell, 5 sisters and 5 brothers.

Inurnment will be at Rockland Cemetery. Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

