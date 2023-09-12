Obituary: Smith, Pamela S. (Arnold)

Pamela S. Smith (Arnold) 41, of Parkersburg, died Monday, September 4, 2023, unexpectedly at her residence. She was born on March 24, 1982, she was the daughter of the late David Arnold Sr. and Bonnie Arnold.

Survivors other than her mother include her husband of 23 years, Michael P. Smith; two children, Kimberly Ruble (Daniel Crespo) and Michael Cline; one very special granddaughter, Kiana Crespo; two brothers, David Arnold Jr, and Matthew Arnold; one sister, Andrea Arnold; mother-in-law, Lisa Dion Smith (Marion) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, maternal grandmother, Betty Lemaster and Leroy Snider.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.