Obituary: Smith, Pamela S. (Arnold)

Pamela S. Smith (Arnold)
Pamela S. Smith (Arnold)(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pamela S. Smith (Arnold) 41, of Parkersburg, died Monday, September 4, 2023, unexpectedly at her residence. She was born on March 24, 1982, she was the daughter of the late David Arnold Sr. and Bonnie Arnold.

Survivors other than her mother include her husband of 23 years, Michael P. Smith; two children, Kimberly Ruble (Daniel Crespo) and Michael Cline; one very special granddaughter, Kiana Crespo; two brothers, David Arnold Jr, and Matthew Arnold; one sister, Andrea Arnold; mother-in-law, Lisa Dion Smith (Marion) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, maternal grandmother, Betty Lemaster and Leroy Snider.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
Norma Eileen Theobald Binegar (Stormy)
Obituary: Binegar, Norma Eileen Theobald (Stormy)
Obituary: Riggs, Gale

Latest News

Thomas Monroe Beckner
Obituary: Beckner, Thomas Monroe
Obituary: Young, Kathy S.
Obituary: Mills, Janet Marie
Donna Lee Powell
Obituary: Powell, Donna Lee
Judith Kay Boone (Judy)
Obituary: Boone, Judith Kay (Judy)