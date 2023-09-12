Obituary: Young, Kathy S.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Sep. 12, 2023
Kathy S. Young, 65, of Mineral Wells passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on September 11, 2023. Daughter to Janice Hardy, of Circleville, Ohio and the late Herb Hardy.

She was a loving wife to Clayton Young of Mineral Wells.

Per the family’s request, there will be no public services at this time. Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Young family.

