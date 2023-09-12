Obituary: Young, Kathy S.

Kathy S. Young, 65, of Mineral Wells passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on September 11, 2023. Daughter to Janice Hardy, of Circleville, Ohio and the late Herb Hardy.

She was a loving wife to Clayton Young of Mineral Wells.

Per the family’s request, there will be no public services at this time. Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Young family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.