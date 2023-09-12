Roof at Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to be replaced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Health Department will be getting a new roof soon.

On Monday, the Wood County Commissioners opened bids for a project to replace the roof on the Health Department building on Sixth Street in Parkersburg.

The commissioners say the roof is in poor quality with multiple leaks. Wood County Maintenance Supervisor Todd Nonamaker said the leaks were exacerbated by heavy rain in recent weeks.

The roof is a fiberglass reinforced rubber roof and will be replaced with the same type.

Commission President Blair Couch said the county has to foot the bill for the roof because they own the building. “That building, the Health Department Building, is owned by the county,” Couch said. “We let the Health Department utilize it. They will take care of minor repairs, but anything major, we take care of.”

The commissioners opened four bids ranging from just over $88,000 to just over $141,000. It is standard procedure for the commissioners to award a bid for a project in their next meeting after opening bids.

