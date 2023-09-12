Roof at Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to be replaced

The Mid-Ohio Health Department will be getting a new roof soon.
Roof at Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to be replaced
Roof at Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to be replaced(WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Health Department will be getting a new roof soon.

On Monday, the Wood County Commissioners opened bids for a project to replace the roof on the Health Department building on Sixth Street in Parkersburg.

The commissioners say the roof is in poor quality with multiple leaks. Wood County Maintenance Supervisor Todd Nonamaker said the leaks were exacerbated by heavy rain in recent weeks.

The roof is a fiberglass reinforced rubber roof and will be replaced with the same type.

Commission President Blair Couch said the county has to foot the bill for the roof because they own the building. “That building, the Health Department Building, is owned by the county,” Couch said. “We let the Health Department utilize it. They will take care of minor repairs, but anything major, we take care of.”

The commissioners opened four bids ranging from just over $88,000 to just over $141,000. It is standard procedure for the commissioners to award a bid for a project in their next meeting after opening bids.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
Marietta resident Susan Feil enjoying the festival with her family from Cincinnati.
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival draws large crowds
13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners
13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners
Washington Works and United Way partnership celebration
Washington Works and the United Way celebrate their partnership

Latest News

A display of flags at Marietta College symbolizes the many nations that lost citizens in the...
Mid-Ohio Valley remembers 9/11, 22 years later
Sweet Apple Farm is preparing to open for the 2023 season.
Sweetapple Farm just days away from opening for the season
Beverly Hackney collected over 100 gallons of pop tabs to help the Ronald McDonald House.
Belpre woman exceeds her pop tab collection goal
The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal &...
Public hearing on Chemours permit change that could increase toxic emissions set for 9/12