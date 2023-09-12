Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a suspect with multiple arrest warrants, including a warrant for attempted murder.

Christopher Cowdery has active warrants for first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony felonious assault, and second-degree felony strangulation.

According to an official with Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents related to Cowdery’s warrants occurred in Reedsville, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

According to law enforcement, the victim of the alleged crimes is still hospitalized.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Apprehension Unit have executed multiple search warrants to locate Cowdery. The law enforcement agencies have searched multiple residences and outside locations. They are continuing to follow up on leads they have obtained.

“Finding Chris is our number one priority,” said Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch. “If anyone is found to be harboring or aiding Chris in evading arrest then they will be criminally charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cowdery is considered to be dangerous. If you see him, contact Meigs County 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

