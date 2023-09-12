The Toss Around: Anna Ridder & Taylor Karcher

By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For ‘The Toss Around’ this week I got to interview two Marietta volleyball players, Taylor Karcher & Anna Ridder.

Karcher and I talked about their great start to the season, how they’re looking to keep it up, what their hopes are for the rest of the season are and more. I tried to successfully get a dig on a varsity volleyball player.

Marietta will continue their season against Parkersburg South and Huntington Tuesday, September 12.

