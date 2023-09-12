WSCC first to receive newest ventilator technology

Shown (left to right) Second-year respiratory therapy student Zoe Arnold getting trained on the Hamilton C6 Ventilator by WSCC Respiratory Therapy Program Director Adrienne Hellinger.(Washington State Community College)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Washington State Community College (WSCC) is the first college in the United States to have a Hamilton C6 ventilator.

The state-of-the-art ventilator will be used as a training tool for students in the respiratory therapy program.

The Hamilton C6 ventilator is normally reserved for use as a premier intensive care unit ventilator. The ventilator can display an animated airway map. WSCC’s Respiratory Therapy Program Director Adrienne Hellinger says this feature aids in the diagnosis of lung conditions and problems.

The ventilator was purchased using a portion of the funds from the Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) grant that Washington State was awarded last fall.

