W.Va. has best tourism year ever

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has recently announced West Virginia’s best tourism year ever.

The tourism industry’s economic impact exceeded $7 billion last year, a 17% increase in visitor spending compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a statement from the Governor’s Communications Office.

The record-breaking tourism numbers were announced Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Justice recognized more than 300 tourism industry officials.

“You’ve done an unbelievable job taking our state’s tourism industry to the next level, and I could not be more proud,” said Justice.

West Virginia saw more visitors last year, and those visitors spent more money than they had in previous years. Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company that measures tourism spending and economic impact, found that visitors to the state had direct spending of $5.3 billion last year, an all-time high.

The tourism industry supports more than 53,000 West Virginia jobs, one out of every 16 in the state, according to Justice. Those jobs account for nearly $2 billion in annual income.

