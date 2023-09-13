Federal grant provides support for Meigs County recovery organization

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – Funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to support Ohioans recovering from substance use disorder was announced on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

The funds would help those struggling with substance use disorder enter or re-enter the workforce, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Rural Action, Inc., based in The Plains, Ohio, was given $462,661 to create the first recovery community organization in Meigs County. The creation of the organization will be done through the Expanding Pathways to Recovery through Entrepreneurship and Specialized Support (EXPRESS) program.

According to DeWine, the model connects post-treatment wraparound services and recovery-focused employment training for more than 20 organizations that will employ participants.

More than $2 million in funding was allocated to six total projects state-wide.

DeWine says the program will help address the disproportionate impact substance use disorder has on the workforce in the Appalachian region.

