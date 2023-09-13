Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Skittles Color Wheel

Alexa and Henry learn about chemistry, applied science, and colors with Jill from Discover World for this week's Full STEAM Ahead
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s Daybreak crew is partnering up with Jill McDonald to show families some fun, easy, and affordable S.T.E.A.M. projects they can do at home.

Jill McDonald is the Education Manager at Discovery World on Market. McDonald was a teacher in Wood County before taking her position with Discovery World. She says she’s excited to teach kids S.T.E.A.M. activities that they can do at home to increase their knowledge and skills... while also having a lot of fun!

This week’s project: Skittles Color Wheel

Cost: approximately $3 or less

Supply list

  • Skittles
  • White Plate
  • Warm Water
  • Measuring Cup

Instructions:

1. Place the Skittles around the plate in a circular pattern.

2. Make sure the Skittles do not touch. Alternate colors so that there are not two of the same color beside each other. Leave a small gap between each Skittle.

3. Slowly pour warm water in the center of the plate.

4. Watch the colors start to diffuse. The sugar coating and food coloring is breaking down.

Modifications: Try using cold water or other candies. You can also use other liquids, like milk and oil.

STEAM Focus:

This experiment explores Chemistry, applied science, and color. Students will learn about concentration gradient. They will also learn that water molecules are more active in warm water than cold water!

You can check out Discovery World on Market here.

