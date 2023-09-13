Help needed at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

Help needed at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall while it is in Parkersburg.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the largest traveling memorial wall makes it’s way into Parkersburg, organizers are still looking for help.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall lists soldiers and nurses that were killed in Vietnam during the war.

A lot has gone on to bring the wall to Parkersburg, and a lot more goes on behind the scenes to help visitors.

Organizers Bill Shepherd and Tammie Ferguson share how you can help at the wall.

“We need people to greet people and someone with a book out here, the locator book,” said Shepherd.

“The actual locator tents will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. That’s when actual people will be on site to help you find your panel number and line number,” said Ferguson.

If you are interested in helping you can stop by the wall in Parkersburg City Park starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, and ask for Bill or Tammie.

