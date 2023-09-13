InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
DuPont Specialty Products is seeking a permit modification from the W.Va. Department of...
CORRECTION: Public meeting set to discuss DuPont permit change at Washington Works plant
Obituary: Young, Kathy S.
Pamela S. Smith (Arnold)
Obituary: Smith, Pamela S. (Arnold)

Latest News

Opens Friday September 15
Mid-Ohio Valley Players get ready for a hauntingly good show, “Blithe Spirit” starts Friday
This is a fun and tasty way for kids to explore chemistry, applied science, and colors
Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Skittles Color Wheel
Alexa and Henry learn about chemistry, applied science, and colors with Jill from Discover...
Full STEAM Ahead: Skittles Color Wheel
Opens Friday September 15
Mid-Ohio Valley Players get ready for a hauntingly good show, “Blithe Spirit” starts Friday
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Overturned logging truck, 5700 Elizabeth Pike reopen