Mid-Ohio Valley Players get ready for a hauntingly good show, “Blithe Spirit” starts Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local theatres are always putting on a show, and the Mid-Ohio Valley players are no different!

MOVP is opening their production of the play “Blithe Spirit” this Friday, September 15th, 2023.

The group describes “Blithe Spirit” as a comedy about a novelist who has re-married after his first wife died. He invites a psychic into their house to do a séance as part of research for a new story and some haunted events happen. The novelist, Charles, starts to see his dead wife, Elvira, creating chaos.

The show will be September 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $13 dollars. They’re available on the MOVP website, here. Tickets will also be available at the box office both in advance and starting 90 minutes before each show.

