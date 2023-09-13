OSHP investigating fatal crash in Meigs County

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday.
By Andrew Noll
Sep. 13, 2023
MEIGS CO., Ohio (WTAP) - The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning on State Route 124 near milepost 57, in Olive Township, Meigs County.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 2001 Indian Challenger motorcycle, being driven west on SR. 124 by Martin J. Awcock, 59, was slowing down to make a right turn. A 2005 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle, also being driven west by Wesley A. Thomsen, 55, failed to assure clear distance ahead and struck Awcock’s motorcycle in the rear.

Thomsen was wearing his helmet and was taken from the scene to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.

Thomsen was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Awcock was not injured as a result from the crash.

The Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office, Meigs Co. EMS, Olive Township FD, and Racine Service Center all responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

