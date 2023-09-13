Overturned logging truck, 5700 Elizabeth Pike closed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just a few minutes ago WTAP got information from 911 dispatch, 5700 Elizabeth Pike Roadway is completely shutdown.

There is an overturned logging truck. Dispatch says there is a fuel leak from the truck.

They say crews are cleaning up the fuel and logs.

There’s no timeline for when that will be complete yet.

This is ongoing so we will continue to reach out for updates as they become available.

