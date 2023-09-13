Railway safety campaign aims to educate drivers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A railway crossing safety campaign is seeking to increase public awareness about being safe around rail grade tracks.

The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness about the need for rail-safety education.

In 2019 alone, 126 people were killed in vehicles at railroad crossings, according to data from the Federal Railroad Administration.

Of the fatal collisions in 2019, 94 occurred after the driver went around lowered crossing gate arm.

Sergeant Eric Knowlton says that one mistake when crossing a railway can be fatal.

“Always assume there is a train coming. Never take it for granted because a train hasn’t been there that time of day or something of that nature. Always be cautious when approaching railroad tracks, especially those without crossbars or warning lights.

If your vehicle stalls or gets stuck on the tracks, you are advised to get out immediately and move quickly away from the tracks and toward the oncoming train.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.