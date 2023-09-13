Red Cross issues emergency appeal for donations as it faces national blood shortage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross is issuing an emergency appeal as they face a national blood shortage.

The Red Cross said that dozens of blood drives had to be cancelled recently as Hurricane Idalia ravaged the southeast United States. They are sending blood to hospitals faster than new donations are coming in.

Ohio River Valley Red Cross Director Sharon Kesselring said it’s especially urgent for people in our area to donate now when they can. “While we have this opportunity and nothing major as far as a disaster is happening in this area, this is the time for us to go ahead and make sure that we’re able to have enough blood on the shelf when it’s needed,” she said.

Kesselring said that people who can’t donate blood can still help by volunteering to help at blood drives.

The Red Cross has an app on both Android and iOS that can help people find blood drives near them and sign up to donate. Their website also lets you search by zip code for drives near you.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, there are drives planned this week and next week. You can follow the link above and enter your zip code to find more information.

