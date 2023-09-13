Red Cross issues emergency appeal for donations as it faces national blood shortage

They Red Cross is sending blood to hospitals faster than new donations are coming in.
Red Cross issues emergency appeal for donations as it faces national blood shortage
Red Cross issues emergency appeal for donations as it faces national blood shortage(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross is issuing an emergency appeal as they face a national blood shortage.

The Red Cross said that dozens of blood drives had to be cancelled recently as Hurricane Idalia ravaged the southeast United States. They are sending blood to hospitals faster than new donations are coming in.

Ohio River Valley Red Cross Director Sharon Kesselring said it’s especially urgent for people in our area to donate now when they can. “While we have this opportunity and nothing major as far as a disaster is happening in this area, this is the time for us to go ahead and make sure that we’re able to have enough blood on the shelf when it’s needed,” she said.

Kesselring said that people who can’t donate blood can still help by volunteering to help at blood drives.

The Red Cross has an app on both Android and iOS that can help people find blood drives near them and sign up to donate. Their website also lets you search by zip code for drives near you.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, there are drives planned this week and next week. You can follow the link above and enter your zip code to find more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
DuPont Specialty Products is seeking a permit modification from the W.Va. Department of...
CORRECTION: Public meeting set to discuss DuPont permit change at Washington Works plant

Latest News

The books for each library are supplied by the UPS Store of Marietta.
Marietta community foundation opens laundromat library in Beverly
The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women’s Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed...
Mayor’s Cup Pickleball tournament returns to City Park this weekend
The tournament will kick-off on Saturday with Women’s Doubles at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed...
Mayor's Cup Pickleball Tournament returns to City Park in Parkersburg this weekend!
More than $9.8 million was awarded to 45 student safety projects across Ohio.
Marietta city school district prepares for school route improvements