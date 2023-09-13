Safe water project assists villages in permanent water solutions

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Several villages in Washington County are working to bring a permanent solution to past water quality issues.

Washington County’s safe water project works with agencies such as the Ohio EPA in hopes of helping villages with state and federal funding.

County Commissioner Charlie Schilling said the water project is making strides, but it has a long way to go.

“We made sure to open the lines of communication with the Ohio EPA and entities like Little Hocking water and Tri County water. The village of New Matamoras has been able to receive funds from the Ohio EPA and h2Ohio funding.”

As for Lowell, a temporary filtration unit financed by the Ohio EPA is currently in place.

Commissioner James Booth said he hopes the village of Lowell will begin construction in the spring of 2024.

“I’m told that the bids are in, and the new water plant will be constructed on the island. The temporary filtration unit actually has a very long life, and it was a lease to own. That unit will actually be incorporated into the water plant.”

The commissioners thank Anne Vogel and Mark Johnson of the Ohio EPA for their work in helping local water providers.

