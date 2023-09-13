September 22nd is officially West Virginia School Service Personnel Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education announced that September 22nd of this year will officially be West Virginia School Service Personnel Day.

Governor Justice’s proclamation was read out loud at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting.

School service personnel encompasses a range of positions. They keep school building clean, feed students, transport kids to and from school, and more.

Board President Justin Raber said, “Without bus drivers getting the kids to school, we wouldn’t have many kids to educate…or cooks that are there to feed hungry stomachs…,”

A shout out to all our local janitors, cooks, administrators, and everyone else who keeps our schools running!

