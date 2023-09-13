September 22nd is officially West Virginia School Service Personnel Day

September 22nd of this year is West Virginia School Service Personnel Day.
September 22nd of this year is West Virginia School Service Personnel Day.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education announced that September 22nd of this year will officially be West Virginia School Service Personnel Day.

Governor Justice’s proclamation was read out loud at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting.

School service personnel encompasses a range of positions. They keep school building clean, feed students, transport kids to and from school, and more.

Board President Justin Raber said, “Without bus drivers getting the kids to school, we wouldn’t have many kids to educate…or cooks that are there to feed hungry stomachs…,”

A shout out to all our local janitors, cooks, administrators, and everyone else who keeps our schools running!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
DuPont Specialty Products is seeking a permit modification from the W.Va. Department of...
CORRECTION: Public meeting set to discuss DuPont permit change at Washington Works plant

Latest News

Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Woman from Marietta competes on Wheel of Fortune
They Red Cross is sending blood to hospitals faster than new donations are coming in.
Red Cross issues emergency appeal for donations as it faces national blood shortage
he West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has launched a new webpage...
W.Va. DEP holds public meeting to discuss permit change affecting Washington Works
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower