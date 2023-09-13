South Patriot Excited for Cross-Town Showdown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Cross-Town Showdown between the Parkersburg High School Big Reds and the Parkersburg South Patriots is taking place this Friday at Stadium Field.

The long-standing rivalry and competitiveness between the two schools has created much excitement throughout the Parkersburg area.

Fans from both sides show pride in their respective schools during the rivalry game every year.

While most fans show their support in the stands, some show their support on the field.

Chase Anderson is the Parkersburg South Patriot.

Much like everyone else in the area, Chase looks forward to the game on Friday with much excitement.

”Yeah, I am so excited. This is probably my favorite game of the season, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Anderson says that he looks forward to the friendly competition and hopefully a south win at Friday’s game.

Tomorrow we will head to the other side of town where we will speak with the Parkersburg High School Big Red Indian.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.