Sternwheels docked at Point Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several sternwheels are docked at Point Park through Paddlefest on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.

Around 10 sternwheels are making their way from festival to festival.

They traveled down the Ohio River after the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival in Marietta.

The sternwheels are currently docked at Point Park, and will be there until Sunday morning, Sept. 17.

They will then travel down to Pomeroy for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta that will start next Thursday Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.