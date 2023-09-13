Sternwheels docked at Point Park

Sternwheels at Point Park
Sternwheels at Point Park(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several sternwheels are docked at Point Park through Paddlefest on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.

Around 10 sternwheels are making their way from festival to festival.

They traveled down the Ohio River after the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival in Marietta.

The sternwheels are currently docked at Point Park, and will be there until Sunday morning, Sept. 17.

They will then travel down to Pomeroy for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta that will start next Thursday Sept. 21.

