Student Athlete of the Week: Matthew Rasmussen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Matthew Rasmussen is a two sport athlete at Belpre high school. He plays football and does track for the school. He excels on the field, track and in the classroom holding a 4.3 GPA.

“To me I’d say a student athlete is like someone who focuses a lot in the classroom, obviously student and then athlete is obviously you know in football and track. So someone who focuses a lot of time in both,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen has aspirations of playing football or track in college but if not he still has plans for his academic collegiate career.

“If the opportunity presents itself I’d probably go after football or track but for now I’m looking to go to Ohio and take an engineering class there,” said Rasmussen.

