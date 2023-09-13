Woman from Marietta competes on Wheel of Fortune
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Renee Brown is from Marietta, Ohio and competed on Wheel of Fortune. The episode aired on Sept. 12, 2023.
She says she was inspired to go on the show by her late mother. She entered on a whim and was accepted!
She walked away with $5,450 and placed third.
WTAP talked to her about what it was like being on the show and she said everyone was professional and kind.
