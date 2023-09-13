W.Va. DEP holds public meeting to discuss permit change affecting Washington Works

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection held a virtual public meeting Tuesday night on a proposed permit modification for DuPont Specialty Products that could lead to some increased emissions from the Washington Works plant.

DEP engineer Jonathan Carney provided more information about what DuPont Specialty Products wants to do under the permit. The company wants to install an emergency safety flare. This is a device that would help to control certain emissions in certain upset conditions or emergencies the facility may face.

At the same time, the natural gas pilot light of the flair will lead to an increase in some emissions, including pollutants like carbon monoxide.

DEP Communications Officer Terry Fletcher said that these increased emissions would not be hazardous to the environment or to human health because they are still within accepted regulatory levels. “If they’re staying in compliance and they’ve demonstrated that through the permitting process, that they can operate in a way that is in compliance with those rules and regulations, you know, we don’t expect any adverse impacts to air quality in the area,” Fletcher said.

DuPont also wants to increase the capper maintenance jet events they are allowed per year. The jet events are are periodic releases of some vapors into the air that are part of the plant’s regular maintenance.

West Virginia Rivers Ohio River Coordinator Heather Sprouse attended the meeting as a member of the public. During the public comment section, she delivered the following statement:

According to EPA’s EJ [environmental justice] screen, Washington is defined as an EJ community, as are other communities within Wood County. This facility is in an area well above the national average for instances of cancer, heart disease and asthma. It is unjust to permit additional known toxins in an area overburdened with sickness from pollution. Most concerning are the proposed emission increases in carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and VOCs. Additionally, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounds the alarm- if we are to avoid the most disastrous consequences of climate change, there can be no additional fossil fuel production and development. Allowing the continued production of plastic is inconsistent with this warning. EPA’s National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution endeavors “to prevent plastic pollution from harming human health and the environment, particularly for communities already overburdened by pollution” with a goal of reducing pollution during plastic production. This facility is classified as a source of major emissions for carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. No more of these emissions should be permitted.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.