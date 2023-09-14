The 2023 Parkersburg Paddlefest is returning to Point Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Parkersburg Paddlefest is described as an event dedicated to people-powered watercrafts. People-powered watercrafts includes things like kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards.

The two-day event has activities both on and off the water.

There is a glow paddle on Friday night.

The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting a fun paint session on Blennerhassett Island during the main event on Saturday. Participants will be able to paint and decorate clay canoes and kayaks made by the art center clay studio to either take home or to be put on the welcome center Christmas tree, according to Mark Lewis.

Lewis is the President and CEO of the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There will also have food trucks in the back parking lot of the welcome center.

The glow paddle on Friday night is a free event, so tickets are not required. The main event on Saturday morning requires a ticket that can be purchased online at Eventbrite or the morning of the event with cash.

Lewis explained why he thinks events like these are important.

“Community events such as paddlefest can instill a sense of pride and ownership in area residents, making them more invested in the well-being and development of their community as a whole and in any future events.”

Parkersburg Paddlefest is on September 15th & 16th at Point Park.

Parkersburg Paddlefest is on September 15th & 16th at Point Park.

You can buy tickets, here.

