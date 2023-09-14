Arts and entertainment events happening September 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 14th

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

Parkersburg Piccalilli @ Parkersburg Art Center

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park

World Traveler Story Time- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Photo Night at Wildroot 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH

Board Games at the Library- Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Friday, September 15th

25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park

Parkersburg Piccalilli 8:00am - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park

Tiny S.T.E.A.Mers Classes- ages 2-5 9:30am - 11:00am @ Discovery World- Market St

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Friday Night Magic The Gathering- ages 12-19 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Pkb Library- Emerson

Date Night Cooking Class: Linguine 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Exhibit Opening WV Regionalists & KoNoKaze Bonsai Club 5-7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Johnny Staats Project Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel&Spa

Afternoon at the Seaside: The Patient 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

The Edge 8:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Todd Burge 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, September 16th

25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County

American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park

Beauty and the Beast Parkersburg 9:00am - 5:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown

Intro to Theatre- Youth Workshop- ages 8-18 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Mayor’s Pickleball Tournament 9:00am @ Parkersburg City Park

Harvest Moon Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

National Weather Service Open House 10:00am - 2:00pm

Victoria Smalls speaks 11:00am @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Downtown Throwdown and Brewfest 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Bicentennial Park

Spencer Family Reunion Concert 7:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 17th Ave

Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains

American Engine Band 9:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, September 17th

25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County

Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park

Lafayette Hotel Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park

Harvest Moon Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Stained Glass Class 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH

Mayor’s Pickleball Tournament 1:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Mighty Poplar Live! 7:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Youth Player Auditions: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

