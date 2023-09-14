Arts and entertainment events happening September 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss events happening September 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss events happening September 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 14th

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Parkersburg Piccalilli @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • World Traveler Story Time- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Photo Night at Wildroot 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH
  • Board Games at the Library- Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Friday, September 15th

  • 25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County
  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park
  • Parkersburg Piccalilli 8:00am - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Tiny S.T.E.A.Mers Classes- ages 2-5 9:30am - 11:00am @ Discovery World- Market St
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Friday Night Magic The Gathering- ages 12-19 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Pkb Library- Emerson
  • Date Night Cooking Class: Linguine 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Exhibit Opening WV Regionalists & KoNoKaze Bonsai Club 5-7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Johnny Staats Project Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel&Spa
  • Afternoon at the Seaside: The Patient 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • The Edge 8:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Todd Burge 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, September 16th

  • 25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County
  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park
  • Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Beauty and the Beast Parkersburg 9:00am - 5:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown
  • Intro to Theatre- Youth Workshop- ages 8-18 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Mayor’s Pickleball Tournament 9:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Harvest Moon Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • National Weather Service Open House 10:00am - 2:00pm
  • Victoria Smalls speaks 11:00am @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Downtown Throwdown and Brewfest 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Bicentennial Park
  • Spencer Family Reunion Concert 7:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 17th Ave
  • Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • American Engine Band 9:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, September 17th

  • 25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County
  • Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park
  • Lafayette Hotel Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Harvest Moon Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Stained Glass Class 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH
  • Mayor’s Pickleball Tournament 1:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Mighty Poplar Live! 7:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • Youth Player Auditions: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

