Arts and entertainment events happening September 14th-17th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, September 14th
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Parkersburg Piccalilli @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- World Traveler Story Time- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Photo Night at Wildroot 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH
- Board Games at the Library- Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
Friday, September 15th
- 25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park
- Parkersburg Piccalilli 8:00am - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Tiny S.T.E.A.Mers Classes- ages 2-5 9:30am - 11:00am @ Discovery World- Market St
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Friday Night Magic The Gathering- ages 12-19 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Pkb Library- Emerson
- Date Night Cooking Class: Linguine 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Exhibit Opening WV Regionalists & KoNoKaze Bonsai Club 5-7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Johnny Staats Project Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel&Spa
- Afternoon at the Seaside: The Patient 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- The Edge 8:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Todd Burge 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Saturday, September 16th
- 25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County
- American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park
- Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Beauty and the Beast Parkersburg 9:00am - 5:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown
- Intro to Theatre- Youth Workshop- ages 8-18 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Mayor’s Pickleball Tournament 9:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Harvest Moon Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- National Weather Service Open House 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Victoria Smalls speaks 11:00am @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Downtown Throwdown and Brewfest 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Bicentennial Park
- Spencer Family Reunion Concert 7:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 17th Ave
- Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
- American Engine Band 9:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, September 17th
- 25th Annual PawPaw Festival! @ Athens County
- Parkersburg Paddlefest @ Point Park
- Lafayette Hotel Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walk 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Harvest Moon Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Stained Glass Class 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH
- Mayor’s Pickleball Tournament 1:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Mighty Poplar Live! 7:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- Youth Player Auditions: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
