Downtown PKB prepares for Downtown Throwdown BBQ & Brewfest this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are a lot of things going on this weekend and one of them is the Downtown Throwdown BBQ and Brewfest

It’s taking place at Bicentennial Park in Parkersburg, Saturday, September 16,2023. It is from 6p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be about 8 food vendors, beer trucks, live entertainment, and a live stream of the WVU versus Pitt football game.

You can buy tickets ahead of time at downtownpkb.com or at the front desk of the Blennerhassett Hotel for $20. You can also buy them at the gate for $25. There is one free drink included with your ticket.

Amanda Stevens, the executive director for Downtown PKB described the event as a fall reunion.

Stevens said there will be live entertainment by Moon King and Jake Vinegar’s band

There will be three different beer trucks, so Stevens said the line shouldn’t be too long. She also said there will be a lot of craft beers that are more seasonal like the Oktoberfest Pumpkin ale..

WTAP’s Henry Grof and Alexa Griffey will be emceeing the event.

