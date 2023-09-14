Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.
A silver Hyundai Tuscon went left of center across a double yellow and hit an orange Kia Soul.
There were three injuries and one fatality.
No identities are known yet.
The road was down to one-lane traffic for over an hour but is now open and clear.
