Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.(AP Images)
By Emily Biles
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.

A silver Hyundai Tuscon went left of center across a double yellow and hit an orange Kia Soul.

There were three injuries and one fatality.

No identities are known yet.

The road was down to one-lane traffic for over an hour but is now open and clear.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

