Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.

A silver Hyundai Tuscon went left of center across a double yellow and hit an orange Kia Soul.

There were three injuries and one fatality.

No identities are known yet.

The road was down to one-lane traffic for over an hour but is now open and clear.

