Financial tips for single-income families

63% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A joint study by PYMNTS and LendingClub found that about 19% of U.S. households operate on a single income.

The study also found 23% of households that live paycheck-to-paycheck and have trouble paying bills are single-income households.

Financial experts recommend taking the following steps if you’re family relies on just one source of income:

Create an emergency fund: Emergency funds are vital to good financial health. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) can help people get started.

Create a budget and stick to it: There are many different methods of personal budgeting, from the 50/30/20 rule, envelope system, zero-based budgeting, and many more. Ally Bank has an online quiz to help determine personal budget style.

Tackle credit card debt: The typical amount owed on credit cards by people with balances is $7,279 according to Lending Tree. NerdWallet has a four-step guide to paying off credit card debt.

Optimize income tax withholdings: Experts agree consumers are better off receiving more money in each paycheck rather than one large income tax refund. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a guide on setting or changing tax withholdings.

For further information, Consumer.gov has an entire website dedicated to helping Americans manage their money.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Overturned logging truck, 5700 Elizabeth Pike reopen
Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday.
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Meigs County
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower

Latest News

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Indiana DNR
Body of quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water, officials say
2023 Parkersburg Paddlefest will be Friday and Saturday with lots of events both on and off the...
Parkersburg Paddlefest begins at Point Park this Friday
There will be different outdoor activities including fishing, shooting rifles, archery, and more.
A Fall outdoor youth event aims to gets kids outside and involved with hunting and fishing.