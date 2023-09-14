Garage fire spreads to house

There was a house fire on Golf Drive in Parkersburg on Wednesday afternoon.(Kirk Greenfield)
By Phyllis Smith and Kirk Greenfield
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a house fire on Golf Drive in Parkersburg on Wednesday afternoon.

That street is off Core Road. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the woman who lived there told them she parked her car in the garage and then about 10 minutes later she noticed the car was on fire.

The fire then spread to the house. The fire department was able to get the fire out in about 20 minutes.

Chief Matthews says she was able to get out of the house safely, but the damage was significant. The Red Cross is going to help her while she gets back on her feet. The fire department is going to investigate how the fire started.

