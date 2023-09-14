Green Cab, a low-cost transportation service, will continue in Marietta

By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Green Cab is set up to continue its service through at least the end of the year in Marietta.

Green Cab’s mission in Marietta is to provide affordable transportation for locals.

The cost is currently $3 per passenger and is expected to change to $5 per trip no matter how many passengers are in the vehicle. That’s according to a press release.

Green Cab and city officials put their heads together to figure out how to keep this service going past the original period that was funded.

Green Cab Owner John Rinaldi said, “We’re definitely moving forward and I could point to the ridership. You know, the program’s been running for a little over seven months and the latest details I see over 6,700 people have used the service.”

It’s a service for everyone. Advocates have called it life-changing for locals with disabilities.

Rinaldi hopes they’ll be able to continue the service into next year.

He said that the company expects to expand its services into the daytime in the next 30 days.

