Maine state police say they shot and killed a man who had bulletproof vest and rifle

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a...
Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (AP) — Maine state police said they shot and killed a man Wednesday as they were trying to take him into custody.

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for McKenna for a violation of bail conditions.

McKenna had been charged with manslaughter in his brother’s death on Dec. 19, 2022. He was out on bail and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.

Police said McKenna was observed carrying a firearm.

Police said their investigation led detectives to a location in Rangeley Plantation where McKenna was staying. Police said they drafted a search warrant.

A crisis negotiation team communicated with McKenna and told him that he was under arrest.

McKenna then exited the van he was hiding in with a ballistic vest and a rifle, resulting in Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks confronting and shooting him, police said.

McKenna died at the scene. The shooting occurred at 4:33 p.m.

Parks will be placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard practice in shootings involving officers.

The state police directed further questions to the state attorney general’s office.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office declined to answer additional questions Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Overturned logging truck, 5700 Elizabeth Pike reopen
Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday.
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Meigs County
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower

Latest News

2023 Parkersburg Paddlefest will be Friday and Saturday with lots of events both on and off the...
Parkersburg Paddlefest begins at Point Park this Friday
There will be different outdoor activities including fishing, shooting rifles, archery, and more.
A Fall outdoor youth event aims to gets kids outside and involved with hunting and fishing.
The lawsuit says that the day was “unseasonably warm,” and the coroner left the body in a body...
Coroner accused of leaving body in hot SUV overnight, lawsuit says
Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, Iowa, just before midnight. Ricke is...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested