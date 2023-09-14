Marietta man arrested on drug charges

Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Marietta is behind bars and being charged with multiple drug crimes.

Trent Mason, 34, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking fentanyl.

The investigation started when deputies responded to a male overdosing in Marietta on Monday, Sept. 11. During the investigation, deputies found that Mason gave the person who overdosed fentanyl, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spotted Mason driving near the 100 block of Pike Street on Tuesday, Sept. 12. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it is known to law enforcement that Mason drives on a suspended license. Deputies stopped Mason and found drug paraphernalia in his car.

Mason’s car was searched, and law enforcement found more than 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine and .94 grams of suspected purple fentanyl.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to confirm Mason gave the overdose victim fentanyl.

Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

