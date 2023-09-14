Obituary: Allison, Malcolm Douglas

Malcolm Douglas Allison, 59, of Stouts Mills, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 12, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loved ones after a brief battle with Leukemia.

Malcolm was born May 1, 1964, in Grantsville, WV, the son of late James “Jim” and Bonnie Allison. He was the fifth of nine children being preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kathy. On November 21, 1998, he was united in marriage to his wife Lurenda.

He is survived by his five children, Lasa (Brett) Rinehart, Preston, Gunner, Grasen, and Caronnie Allison, eight siblings Rick (Brenda) Lawson, Lisa (Rick) Radcliff, Kenneth “Jim” (Lesli) Allison, Monoka (Don) Woodford, Mark (Ursala) Allison, Mike Allison, and Leslie (Jeff) Skidmore, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was known as “Dodo” to his three grandchildren. Liam, Lincoln, and Lakelyn.Malcolm was a member of Sand Fork Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 9 years. He was a dedicated Program Manager for the WV DEP Abandoned Mine Lands Realty Division for 26 years. He also worked as a real estate agent at Central WV Real Estate for the past three years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing trips to Lake Erie, gardening, hunting with his rabbit beagles Amos and Trixie, and staying up too late tying flies and reloading ammo.

His funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on September 18, 2023, at Sand Fork Baptist Church, at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tony Conrad. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., at the church. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Liberty Cemetery. A dinner for friends and family at Sand Fork Baptist Church will follow the burial service. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com

