Obituary: Bennett, Carolyn

Sep. 14, 2023
Carolyn Bennett, 76, of Parkersburg passed away September 13, 2023, at the Residence.

Carolyn was born on March 27, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late James and Burnadene Deem.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Wilson, Cathy Brown, and Jennifer Bennett; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and six siblings.

There will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

