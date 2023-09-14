Obituary: Bennett, Carolyn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Carolyn Bennett, 76, of Parkersburg passed away September 13, 2023, at the Residence.
Carolyn was born on March 27, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late James and Burnadene Deem.
She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Wilson, Cathy Brown, and Jennifer Bennett; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and six siblings.
There will be no visitation or services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.