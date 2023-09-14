Obituary: Gregory, Neil R.

Neil R. Gregory, 81, of Marietta passed away at 9:14am, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at his home with his sons by his side. He was born in Marietta on August 25, 1942, son of the late Albert and Hilda Spindler Gregory.

Neil graduated Marietta High School in 1961 and retired from Cytec Willow Island after 40 years of service. He was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church, Marietta High School Athletic Hall of Fame where he earned All-Ohio in 1960 and was on the 1959 undefeated Football Team. He was also a member of Boy Scout Troop #203 with a 50 year pin, Silver Beaver, Vigil Honor, was a member of Lowell Lodge #436 F & AM, Aladdin Shrine, Scottish Rite, past President Marietta Shrine, past member of Marietta Jaycee’s, Civitian, Reno Lions (Melvin Jones Award), Marietta Athletic and Band Boosters, Reno UFD and helped couch Reno Warriors and 7th grade football.

On September 22, 1963, he married Jeanette Piatt Gregory who preceded him in death on February 9, 2020. He is survived by sons: Scott Gregory of Cold Spring, KY, Kyle (Brenda) Gregory and Christopher Gregory both of Marietta; grandchildren: Kelly (Josh) Saverko, Lisa (Josh) Gregory, Kelsey Gregory; great grandchildren; Aubrey Westfall, Bennett and Hayliegh Saverko and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00am on Monday (Sept. 18) at Gilman United Methodist Church with burial following in Valley Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Boy Scout Troop #203 c/o McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 4th St, Marietta. A special thank you to Dr. Cawley and Dr. Brockett and Amedisys Hospice for all of the care they gave Neil.

